Murder of a 70-year-old in Corvetto: the partner and her lover arrested

Two people were arrested on suspicion of killing him last April 25 Piero Luigi Landriani, 70 years oldassaulted with more stab wounds in his apartment in via dei Panigarola 8 al Corvetto district of Milan.

The couple was blocked in a makeshift tent in the gardens of via Virginio Ferrari

According to the investigations of the Flying Squad, coordinated by the adjunct Laura Pedio and by the prosecutor Andrea Fraiolithe perpetrators would be the victim’s partner, a 49-year-old Brazilian, and the woman’s boyfriend, a 36-year-old Italian. Homicide detectives, headed by Marco Cali’ and led by Domenico Balsamotracked down the couple in a makeshift tent in the gardens of via Virginio Ferrari, which turned out to be the woman’s current place of residence.

