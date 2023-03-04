Home Business Musk does not have a fundamental impact on domestic manufacturers, saying: Rare earth motors are still the best solution for new energy – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Musk said at the Tesla Investor Day event a few days ago that the next-generation platform will abandon rare earth motors. This move has sparked heated discussions in the field of rare earths. Due to the influence of SK, Zhongke Sanhuan stated that this is still the optimal solution.

On the interactive platform, Zhongke Sanhuan also responded to investors’ statement that Musk gave up rare earth permanent magnet motors, saying that at present, rare earth permanent magnet motors are still the optimal solution for new energy vehicle drive motors.

The new energy vehicle market is vast,Whether a single manufacturer uses rare earth permanent magnet motors will not have a fundamental impact on the entire industry in the short term.

Zhongke Sanhuan said that any kind of permanent magnet material has a long way to go from research and development to industrial application.At present, no permanent magnet material with higher cost performance has been found.

According to public information, motors are the largest downstream of rare earths, and in the application of rare earth permanent magnets, motors account for more than 60%.

In permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motors, rare earth permanent magnets account for about 50% of the raw material cost of the entire motor.

