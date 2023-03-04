Home News China’s two sessions: Xi Jinping will have a new deputy, why is this important? – BBC News Chinese
News

China’s two sessions: Xi Jinping will have a new deputy, why is this important? – BBC News Chinese

by admin
China’s two sessions: Xi Jinping will have a new deputy, why is this important? – BBC News Chinese
  • Stephen McDonell
  • BBC China correspondent

image source,Getty Images

China‘s National People’s Congress, which opens on Sunday (March 5), will be a symbol of the culmination of Mr. Xi’s epic power struggle.

This leader has completely reformed the Chinese Communist Party, put himself at the center, and no one has a chance to challenge him.

Nowhere will this be more evident than in the personnel changes announced at this annual political meeting. Nearly 3,000 delegates attended the rubber-stamp political conference.

Take, for example, the position of premier, the man who runs the world‘s second-largest economy and is theoretically second only to Xi Jinping in the power structure.

You may also like

Xuhui District held the theme day activity of...

Union faction leadership wants “Federal Agency for Immigration”

Three municipalities in the Valley benefit from conciliators

Goalless draw between Union Berlin and Freiburg in...

Quintero, the bastion of ‘uribismo’ for the Mayor...

(Published under the authority of the Two Sessions)...

Politicians demand more women in parliaments

In Santa Marta they rejected the Petro Health...

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund is expanding its winning streak...

Manuel Esteban Soto was a victim of criminals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy