On December 9, Twitter chief Musk (Elon Musk) tweeted that in the coming weeks he will delete 1.5 billion accounts and add a new function. At the same time, Musk also disclosed the second batch of "twitter file", confirmed the previous suppression of Twitter conservative voices' allegations are true.

On Friday morning, Musk tweeted that he would free up those usernames by deleting 1.5 billion accounts that hadn’t been logged in for years. He also said he would add a feature that would allow Twitter users to see how many people read or interacted with their tweets.

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

“Tweets will show view counts in a few weeks, just like videos. Twitter is much more active than people think,” his tweet read.

In other tweets, Musk said he would delete accounts that hadn’t been logged in for “years” to free up current users’ usernames.

“Twitter will soon start releasing namespaces for 1.5 billion accounts,” he said, “who clearly haven’t tweeted or logged in for years.”

Musk is transforming Twitter from a tool for policing what users say to a platform for the free exchange of ideas.

Musk announced“twitter file” Confirm long-term suppression of conservatives

In recent days, Musk released a large number of internal company documents showing how former Twitter executives influenced the platform, suspended users and reduced the influence of accounts or posts on other users.

Musk shared the documents with Substack reporter Matt Taibbi and reporter Barry Weiss. The documents also show that Twitter’s content moderation has been “determined at the highest levels of the company without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, in which former legal, policy and fiduciary chief Vijaya Gadde played a key role.” effect.”

For years, Twitter has been accused of habitually “banning” conservatives, a claim it has consistently denied. New documents prove the allegations are true.

Newly released company documents show that Twitter has a suite of tools to suppress conservative views on the platform, blacklisting talk show hosts, activists and even respected doctors, limiting the visibility of those accounts.

On Thursday, Musk further exposed Twitter’s left-wing leanings in the second part of the “Twitter file” disclosure, which led to Hunter. The Biden Hardgate story was suppressed.

Despite previous denials by company executives, screenshots of backend tools show Twitter employees applying various labels to user accounts to silence conservative voices without management’s knowledge.

Stanford University professor Jayanta Bhattacharya, an outspoken opponent of the pandemic lockdown, has been placed on a “trending blacklist”. Conservative talk show host Bongino was “blacklisted from searches” and conservative activist Kirk’s account was set to “Do Not Zoom.”

“Many call it ‘shadow bans,’ Twitter execs and employees call it ‘visibility filtering,’ or ‘VF,'” former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss said in a lengthy Twitter thread. wrote.

Weiss was one of two independent journalists who gained access to the Twitter files. “Multiple high-level sources confirmed what it meant,” she said.

In her post, Ms. Weiss showed how Twitter executives have denied allegations that they suppressed certain accounts.

“We don’t have shadow bans,” Twitter legal policy chief Vijaya Gadde said in 2018. “We certainly don’t do shadow bans based on political views or ideology.”

Musk began releasing reams of internal documents to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at the platform’s work with well-connected political figures, mostly on the left.

U.S. President Joe Biden this month lamented Musk’s takeover of Twitter. “Elon Musk went out and bought a suit that spread lies around the world,” Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser in Chicago.

Musk said last month that unraveling the truth about Biden’s hard drive is critical to restoring public trust in democracy.