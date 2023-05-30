Home » Musk meets Qin Gang in Beijing, hoping to expand Tesla’s business in China- RFI – Radio France Internationale
Musk meets Qin Gang in Beijing, hoping to expand Tesla’s business in China- RFI – Radio France Internationale

  1. Musk meets Qin Gang in Beijing, hoping to expand Tesla’s business in China RFI – Radio France Internationale
  2. Musk flew to Beijing to meet with Qin Gang, reportedly opposed to the “decoupling and breaking the chain” between the United States and China Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. Qin Gang Meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk Outlook Oriental Weekly
  4. Musk has arrived in China and held talks with Qin Gang RFI – Radio France Internationale
  5. News flash: A photo of Musk and Ningde Times chairman Zeng Yuqun walking side by side in a hotel lobby has been circulated on the Internet platform. The photo shows that following Musk and Zeng Yuqun is Zhu Xiaotong, the global vice president of Tesla. In this regard, the reporter immediately checked with Tesla China and Ningde Times, but neither party responded as of press time. (every warp) Wall Street news
