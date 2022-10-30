Share All sharing options for: Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Twitter, sources say

IT House News on October 30, according to the New York Times,Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Twitter Saturday. It is unclear how many workers will be affected by the so-called layoffs, but sources told The New York Times that some sectors will be affected more than others.

Earlier reports said Musk wanted to reduce Twitter’s headcount by 75%. However, according to a Bloomberg report, on Wednesday, local time, Musk told Twitter employees,He doesn’t plan to lay off 75% of staff after taking over Twitter。

Twitter currently has about 7,500 employees, and the New York Times noted,Some managers have been asked to provide lists of departing employees。

IT House understands that reports that layoffs may occur before November 1st, employees are expected to receive their stock grants on the same day, and this stock grant “generally accounts for a significant portion of their salary.” According to the New York Times, if Musk fires employees by this date,he may not have to pay the money. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Friday and fired numerous executives including former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde after taking ownership.

It’s not entirely clear what Musk plans to do with Twitter after the dust settles, but he recently said he wants the site to be a “common digital town square where beliefs of all kinds can be discussed in a healthy way without resorting to recourse.” Violence.” He calls himself a “free speech absolutist,” freeing users from worrying about the future of content moderation on the platform, but says he won’t make it a “free hellscape” and plans to create a content moderation committee.

