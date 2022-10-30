Original title: On the 28th, the Samsung battle against China was defeated by 2:4, and Ke Jie was tragically defeated by Fan Tingyu.

The Go event on the 28th, yesterday’s China-Japan-Korea event was still dominated by the Samsung Cup World Go Competition. Yesterday, the remaining 8 games of the top 32 in the Samsung Cup were completed. The performance of the 6 Chinese chess players was very unsatisfactory, and the performance was extremely poor. Only 2 generals beat the Korean chess players to advance. First of all, Ke Jie, the No. 1 player in Chinese Go, played against Pu Tinghuan, and Ke Jie, who played black, was still behind in the sequence, and the situation was gradually approaching a slow death. In the end, Pu Tinghuan succeeded in slaying the dragon, and Ke Jie suffered a round trip for two consecutive sessions!

In other competitions, Chinese Nongshim Cup hero Fan Tingyu 9 dan completed the battle of Nongshim revenge, beat Han No. 4 Jiang Dongrun to advance, and Gu Zihao beat Han veteran Yuan Shengqin 9 dan to enter the top 16. Yu Zhiying, Li Xuanhao, Dang Yifei and other chess players all lost. So far, the final ratio of the top 16 China, Japan and South Korea is 6:3:7!

The list of the top 16 is as follows: Chinese players Yang Dingxin, Tan Xiao, Xu Haohong, Tang Weixing, Fan Tingyu and Gu Zihao are six generals, while South Korean players are Shen Zhenzhen, Park Tinghuan, Bian Xiangyi, Jin Zhixi, Jin Mingxun, Li Jiongzhen, and Cui. There are 7 elite tiger generals, and 3 Japanese chess players are Yili Liao, Xu Jiayuan and Zhongjinyi!

In addition, the Korean lineup of the first Lanke Cup has been produced. Today, let's take a look at how Kang Dongrun overcomes his opponent and enters the top 32. In the game, Jiang Dongrun, who was in the lead, won the situation advantage, and the preemption was not cheap. In the end, although Hyun Joon fought hard, it was always unsuccessful, and he finally had no choice but to admit defeat!

