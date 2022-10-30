The pomegranate is certainly one of the symbols of autumn. Be careful, if it is unripe you have to wait: here is the reason.

Il pomegranate It is one of fruits most loved by Italians. This particular product is not only good, it also brings a number of incredible benefits.

The name derives from the Latin malum (apple) and granatum (with the presence of seeds). According to estimates, 100 grams of this fruit provide between 50 and 60 calories. Made up mainly of water (80%), the rest are sugars (13%), fibers (3.4%) and fats (0.5-1%).

In this product there are large quantities of antioxidants, vitamin C, provitamin A and polyphenols.

The substances that contain pomegranates are excellent because they are vermifuge against intestinal parasites, they are antiallergic and vasoprotective, antioxidants and anticoagulants.

Apparently, the fruit can be a great ally in the prevention of atherosclerosis. But be careful: it should not be eaten when it is not ripe. If it’s unripe, you definitely have to wait – let’s see why.

Unripe pomegranate dangerous to health, do not eat it: the reason

Pomegranate is really tasty: there are those who eat the grains, those who make excellent extracts and those who make the juice from it and then drink it.

But be careful: never eat the unripe one. The experience is not the best since it will be very bitter and after consumption you will have problems including sticky tongue, bitter mouth and stomach ache.

Having tasted a grain, you will find that the fruit is practically inedible To solve this problem, you have to remove the pomegranate from the tree when it has reached the right ripeness.

If you pick it well in advance, this is one of those few fruits that doesn’t ripen when you take it off the tree. If instead you will wait too longthe fruit will open completely and lose all its flavor.

Returning to unripe pomegranates, think that they do not possess the nutrients we have listed above and that they belong to ripe pomegranates.

Pomegranate is really crazy in many ways: apparently, it helps prevent oxidative stress, inflammation, hypertension, cardiovascular disease. As if that were not enough, it is an ally of the skin, liver, kidneys and the immune system.