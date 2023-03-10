Musk has acquired thousands of acres of ranch and farmland outside of Austin, the Texas capital, and plans to build a town of his own on some of it, according to title deeds, other land records and people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk has acquired thousands of acres of ranch and farmland outside of Austin, Texas, and plans to build a town of his own on some of it, according to deeds, other land records and people familiar with the matter.
In meetings with landowners and real estate agents, Musk and his company employees described his vision for the building as a Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work locally.
According to people familiar with Musk’s project, executives at Musk’s tunnel operator, the Boring Co., have discussed and studied building the town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, which would allow Musk to Skye was able to create some laws in his town and speed up his plans.
Musk and some of his top executives want their Austin-area employees to live in new homes at below-market rents, including Boring, electric-car maker Tesla Inc.
Elon Musk has acquired thousands of acres of ranch and farmland outside of Austin, Texas, and plans to build a town of his own on some of it, according to deeds, other land records and people familiar with the matter.
In meetings with landowners and real estate agents, Musk and his company’s employees described his vision for the building as a Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work locally.
According to people familiar with Musk’s project, executives at Musk’s tunnel operator, the Boring Co., have discussed and studied building the town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, which would allow Musk to Skye was able to create some laws in his town and speed up his plans.
Musk and some of his top executives want their Austin-area employees to live in new homes at below-market rents, including Boring, electric-car maker Tesla Inc. Explore the employees of the company SpaceX.
The planned town is adjacent to the Boring and SpaceX facilities currently under construction. The site already has a cluster of prefab modular homes, swimming pool, outdoor exercise area and a gym, according to photos on Facebook and sources familiar with the matter. The sign hanging on the pole reads “Welcome to snailbrook, Texas, established in 2021” (welcome, snailbrook, tx, est. 2021).
Some Boring employees, including Steve Davis, the company’s president and top Musk lieutenant, have at times outlined a larger plan, including creating a the whole city.
At an all-hands meeting Boring held last year, Davis said they might need to hold a mayoral election, according to text messages and people familiar with the matter.
Under Texas law, a town needs at least 201 residents to apply for incorporation, which is then approved by a county judge. A spokesman for Bastrop County said the county has not received an application from Musk or any of his entities.