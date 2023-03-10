Elon Musk has acquired thousands of acres of ranch and farmland outside of Austin, Texas, and plans to build a town of his own on some of it, according to deeds, other land records and people familiar with the matter.

In meetings with landowners and real estate agents, Musk and his company employees described his vision for the building as a Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work locally.

According to people familiar with Musk’s project, executives at Musk’s tunnel operator, the Boring Co., have discussed and studied building the town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, which would allow Musk to Skye was able to create some laws in his town and speed up his plans.

Musk and some of his top executives want their Austin-area employees to live in new homes at below-market rents, including Boring, electric-car maker Tesla Inc.