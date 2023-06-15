What jobs are there at Scalable Capital – and what are the salaries?

“Since the beginning of the year, we have had an average of 30 to 40 full-time positions open in various departments and at all seniority levels,” reports Carmen Diepold, Head of Talent Acquisition at Scalable Capital. Scalable Capital

Do you believe that Statista forecasts on the development of the fintech market, then the financial start-ups could be over the hill for now. The enthusiasm that arose during Corona, especially among young people, to invest money in the stock market has given neo-brokers and robo-advisors a tailwind. With the onset of the multitude of global crises, however, this trend collapsed significantly. Now, however, things could go up again.

The digital investment platform Scalable Capital has benefited from the boom. The Munich start-up offers automated portfolio management on the one hand and the opportunity to trade ETFs, shares and funds on the other. The company grew wildly: in 2014, the investment banker Erik Podzuweit decided to set up a robo-advisor and founded Scalable Capital with Florian Prucker and Adam French, whom he knew from his time at Goldman Sachs, and the Munich finance professor Stefan Mittnik. Their product will be launched at the beginning of 2016, and by the end of the following year Scalable will be managing more than 640 million euros for its customers; in December 2019 it was two billion. Investors excited, June 2021 will be Scalable zum Unicorn. According to its own statement, the company currently has more than ten billion euros under management, as they say in the scene.

In the meantime, 450 people work for the Munich Unicorn, most of them on site at the Bavarian headquarters – and more employees are being sought. Not only those with banking experience have opportunities, reports Carmen Diepold, Head of Talent Acquisition. Here she also reveals which soft skills she and her colleagues pay particular attention to, how the application process works – and, above all, how much money you can earn with the fintech.