“Vallenato needs boys with new proposals”: Nelson Velásquez

In an interview with digital creator Dímelo King, the singer Nelson Velásquez referred to the new generation of vallenato artists and the future of this musical genre.

According to the interpreter of ‘Quiero saber de ti’ and ‘Entrégame tu amor’, new singers must put aside covers and retreads of classics to start producing new music.

You have touched on a subject that I always wanted to have the opportunity to talk about. Today the vallenato urgently needs boys with new musical proposals and new and original voices. There’s a lot of talent, guys who want to stand out and they stand out in the way they do their shows, but they’re in a comfort zone.on a site where they say they do covers”, initially expressed Nelsón Velásquez.

Likewise, the singer stated that some followers of vallenato music may not know that several of these songs were recorded by other traditional vallenato singers and when listening to it in the voice of new talents, perhaps they give the impression that they are “Catching”.

They stayed there, in that, in not creating and doing beyond what they are made of. There are songs that are reactivated again, the majority, and there are some who say that they hit them because they did it again, but no, they are songs that hit and now they are heard again “he added.

Nelsón Velásquez invited the new generation of vallenato to produce their new music and innovate in musical rhythms, recalling that when he began his musical career, his finite voice was compared to that of Patricia Teherán, leading him to ignore those comments to move forward. in his carrer.

I think it’s good that the new generation, accordion players and vallenato singers, begin to do things that are theirs, that hit and that something new reaches vallenato fans, so they tell them: ‘Nojoda and what is that pod’; when I left they told me if it was Patricia and more when she left ‘Back”, he finished.

