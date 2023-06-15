Grealish, drunk for four days to celebrate Manchester City’s Champions League – breaking latest news

The attacker gargled with vodka, drank rivers of beer and champagne. Then with some companions flew to Ibiza for a night in a disco. He risked falling off the bus and at the airport they offered him a wheelchair

A hangover. Indeed, more lion nights. Since last Saturday Jack Grealish

lives in another dimension. Not only because his Manchester City won the Champions League, hitting a historic Treble with it. The success of Istanbul kicked off four wild days of parties washed down with rivers of alcohol. Grealish gargled with vodka, had champagne poured over himself, he drank beer almost never stopping. Not even to sleep.

He doesn’t remember anything about these four crazy days. Wow…man I’m in a world of pain!, he wrote to former footballer Jimmy Bullard, now a pundit for TalkSport, who asked him how he was after the celebrations. From dancing in the City dressing room to the Ataturk stadium in Manchester, then another flight Sunday evening, bound for Ibiza, together with some companions including Ederson, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri. They rented an entire floor of the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, and then spent all night in a disco. At dawn, having left the club, the return to England for the parade in the city with the cup. And at the airport he had been offered a wheelchair, it was so difficult to walk.

After having drunk everything, and having practically never slept, on the open bus that went around Manchester Grealish seemed absorbed, in a parallel dimension: shirtless, staggering, was held up by the shorts by Kyle Walker as he nearly fell off the bus. Paid 117 million euros by City just two seasons ago, the former Aston Villa player is on the squad list for the English national team, engaged in two qualifying matches for the next European Championships. It will hardly be in good condition.

