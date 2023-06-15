FORD The 100% electric Explorer alongside the latest chapter in the Indiana Jones – Companies saga

The new 100% electric Ford Explorer will be the protagonist this summer with “Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny”, the latest chapter in the saga produced by Disney and Lucasfilm. Taking cues from the iconic images and celebrated music of the legendary film saga, the new campaign shows the Ford mid-size crossover embarking on an adventure across continents.

The campaign was launched on June 12, before the release dates in European cinemas, and tells the adventures of the Explorer through TV, social media, digital, radio and billboards in some European countries (United Kingdom, Germany , France, Spain, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands). The 60-second video, also available on television channels, is available at this link:

The fifth and final chapter of the Indiana Jones saga sees, once again, Harrison Ford in the role of the famous archaeologist. Alongside him, in this cinematic adventure around the world, there will also be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas. The partnership, created to present the new Ford Explorer to the public, makes the most of the history and legacy of the film saga starring “Indiana Jones”, the explorer par excellence.

Iconic global brand Explorer has been reimagined for Europe in an all-electric midsize crossover, combining German engineering with striking American styling to deliver an adventure-ready design and an exceptional digital experience. The Explorer is equipped with a 100% electric power supply which provides a rapid charge from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes. To demonstrate all its peculiarities, the new iconic Ford SUV will be the protagonist of a trip around the world this year, in the company of the influencer Lexie Alford, known by millions of online users as Lexie Limitless.