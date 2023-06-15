Will Berlusconi, 100 million to Fascina. The Del Vecchio move for Mfe

Testament Berlusconi, the rebus villa San Martino in Arcore

Finished i funerals by Silvio Berlusconi the time has already come testament. The last wishes of the former prime minister are contained in a document in the custody of the notary Arrigo Roveda of Milan. Already on Monday the day will be open sealed envelope and the cards will be revealed on inheritance. And if for the legacy to Marta fascinates there are those who hypothesize the figure of 50-100 million euros plus some houses (perhaps even Villa San Martino in Arcore), the wait is on the decisions concerning the companies. There are suitors for a possible purchase. But it doesn’t look like that for now family is interested in disposing of assets entrepreneurial. Nor that there will be surprises in the line of succession. Control will remain firmly in the hands of Berlusconi’s five children. Which, according to some sources, he also found a way to ensure business continuity and peace in the family after his death.

The central theme of the succession – reports the Corriere della Sera – is the division of over 60% of Fininvest to the founder. If the share of Silvio Berlusconi were awarded equally to the five children, a majority of the family holding company would reference a Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. If instead the part of legitimate was directed to Marina and Pier Silviowho have been at the top of the group companies for years, Veronica Lario’s children would have control of Fininvest. And here Berlusconi would have protected himself like Leonardo Of the Old did with the dolphin. Raising the quorum for important decisions up unanimously request for sale.

