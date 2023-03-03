The ambassadors of the states to the European Union have decided to postpone the adoption of the regulation on CO2 emissions for new cars and vans from 7 March to a forthcoming Council without setting a date. This was announced by the rotating presidency led by Sweden, specifying that “no date has been confirmed”.

The regulation provides for the stop of registration from 2035: the text agreed with the European Parliament had already been approved in principle with Poland voting against and Bulgaria abstaining. Italy, which had so far given its assent, has recently aligned itself with Poland and Hungary. Germany remained in the balance: the liberal party which is part of the government coalition held back on the decision by opening a problem in the majority (which includes the SPD and the Greens).

The point was also removed by the EU Council of Education Ministers, which on 7 March was called upon to merely formally ratify the agreement.

Basically they are stalling to find a solution or waiting for the government in Berlin to find a compromise solution within the coalition.

“The new postponement to the EU on the decision regarding the stop to heat engines to 2035 – writes the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto – rightly takes into account the strong resistance of some European countries, with Italy in first row, to an overly ideological and not very concrete formulation of the Regulations».