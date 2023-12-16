Musk’s ex Grimes launches AI toy called “Grok”.

Grimes has released an AI toy for children. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The toy looks like a stuffed rocket ship.

And no, it has nothing to do with Elon Musk, x.AI’s Grok chatbot or Space X.

Grimes is partnering with a toy maker called Curio to launch an interactive AI toy for children. The toy is called “Grok” and is shaped like a plush spaceship. Children can talk to Grok, ask him questions or play in imagination.

Risk of confusion?

The toy has a speaker and microphone and sends transcriptions of any conversations the child has with the toy to an app on the parent’s phone for monitoring.

But don’t think that Grok, the toy, is with you Grokthe large language model developed by Elon Musk’s new company X.ai and integrated into X.

Die „Washington Post“ writes about the name:

In a video promoting the product, Grimes asks the toy, “Can you tell me how they build rocket ships?” Grok cheerfully replies, “Absolutely. Rockets are made from strong materials like titanium and developed by highly skilled rocket scientists.”

The toy costs $99 and Grimes lends her voice to the toy. She is also an advisor and investor at Curio.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is currently fighting with Musk over custody of their three children. The two are arguing about which state should have custody.

Grok (and the other two plushies, Gabbo and Grem) aren’t the only interactive AI robots out there. Moxie, an AI robot that costs $800, has a face that is a screen and a camera to recognize objects. The Miko Mini, which costs similar to Grok at $99, has a number of other features: It can move with wheels and also has a sensor and a screen.

