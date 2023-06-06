Home » my country’s commodity supply continued to increase in May_Guangming.com
　　CCTV news(News Broadcast): The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (June 5) that China‘s commodity index in May was 100.7%, a rise of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month.

Specifically, in May, the bulk commodity supply index was 102.1%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points from the previous month, and was still in an upward channel. growing.

From the perspective of major commodities, except for the decline in the supply of steel, the rest of the varieties showed a growth trend. Among them, the supply of the coal market has increased significantly. In May, the coal supply index rose to the highest level since August 2020. From the perspective of transportation, the relevant coal transportation lines have completed the spring maintenance, and the Datong-Qinhuangdao line has also maintained a full load of vehicles. The coal transportation capacity is sufficient and the delivery is relatively secure.

Judging from the sales of major commodities, the sales of non-ferrous metals, chemicals and automobiles continued to grow, and the growth rate was accelerated, and the sales of refined oil continued to increase.

