Blinken tells AIPAC: US ​​committed to normalizing Saudi-Israel relations | Politics | Al Jazeera

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. is committed to formalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as President Joe Biden’s administration continues to push for “normalization” of relations with Israel.

On June 5, local time, Blinken delivered a speech at a meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israel lobby group in the United States, saying that the United States “has a strong role in promoting the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.” tangible national security interests”.

“We believe we can — and indeed we must — play an integral role in driving that relationship forward,” he said.

Blinken, who will be visiting Saudi Arabia this week, acknowledged that a deal might not be easily struck. “But we remain committed to this outcome, including my upcoming visits to Jeddah and Riyadh this week,” he added.

The comments from the top U.S. diplomat came amid a marked regional realignment in the Middle East, with Iran and Saudi Arabia agreeing to re-establish diplomatic ties in a move that promises to ease tensions across the region.

Few Arab states have recognized Israel, a key U.S. ally in the region, since its creation in 1948. But the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has helped Israel reach many agreements to normalize relations, including successfully establishing relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

Sudan has also agreed to join the normalization deal known as the “Abraham Accord”.

An Al Jazeera reporter reported from the White House on the 5th that although it is well known that the United States has promoted the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Blinken clearly stated that this move is in the national security interests of the United States, which is still significant.

The reporter pointed out that “the United States therefore sees itself as crucial to promoting Israel’s integration into the region.”

Israeli officials have been calling for a normalization deal that would help break the country’s regional isolation and insulate it from conflict with the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this year that Israel was seeking formal relations with Saudi Arabia because it could be “a giant leap towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict”.

Saudi officials have said the kingdom is sticking to the Arab Peace Initiative – which makes normalizing relations with Israel conditional on Israel’s withdrawal from Arab territories and the establishment of a Palestinian state – in addition to finding a “fair solution” to the plight of Palestinian refugees.

about iran

Blinken praised Israel on the 5th and told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee that the United States‘ security commitment to Israel is “non-negotiable.” Blinken also reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to never allowing Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

He also said, “We still believe that diplomacy is the best way to verifiably, effectively and sustainably prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons; at the same time, economic pressure and deterrence strengthen our diplomatic force.”

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have collapsed in recent months. The deal calls for Iran to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions on its economy.

Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee have been strongly opposed to the agreement, and former President Trump announced his unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests and U.S. accusations that Tehran supplied Russia with drones used in the Russia-Ukraine war have made efforts to revive the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action more complicated.

Iran denies it seeks to possess nuclear weapons, and Israel is widely believed to have an undeclared nuclear arsenal. Blinken said on the 5th that if Iran rejects diplomatic channels, then “all options will be on the table” to ensure that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons.

Criticism of Israel’s Policy

Blinken also reiterated U.S. support for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution, while acknowledging that the prospect of such an outcome “could be remote.”

“We are committed to working with our partners and others so that at least this hopeful prospect can be preserved,” he said.

Blinken appeared to criticize some of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Some well-known human rights organizations have accused Israel of implementing apartheid against the Palestinians, and Israel receives as much as $3.8 billion in unconditional aid from the United States every year.

Blinken pointed out that “the expansion of settlements clearly hinders our prospects for hope. Likewise, any action to annex areas of the West Bank, de facto or de jure, to destroy the historical status quo of holy sites, to continue demolition of houses, to expel those The actions of the families who have lived in these homes for generations have undermined the prospects for a two-state solution.”

The Biden administration has always firmly supported Israel, but when Netanyahu and his far-right government were elected late last year, some cracks appeared in the relationship between the United States and Israel.

Blinken commented on the Israeli government’s judicial reform plan on the 5th, although he did not explicitly express his position on it. Critics of Netanyahu say the reform plan will weaken the power of the country’s courts and could invite authoritarianism. The proposal has now been put on hold amid widespread protests in Israel and criticism from the United States.

“We will continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including the separation of powers, checks and balances, and fair access to justice for all Israeli citizens,” Blinken said, calling for “consensus” on any reforms.

“racist metaphor”

Blinken concluded his speech on the 5th by praising and expressing gratitude to the AMPA Committee, which spent millions of dollars to defeat progressive Democrats in last year’s U.S. election.

The group has been accused by progressive activists of being a “hate group,” and it has also come under fire for its support of right-wing U.S. lawmakers who demand that Biden’s 2020 victory be overturned.

In addition, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee also often attacks the Muslim female Congressmen Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar in the United States, and even compares them with ISIS, thereby triggering allegations of “Islamophobia”.

“AIPA has been and continues to be one of the main purveyors of Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate speech in the United States,” Palestinian-American comedian and activist Amir Zahir told Al Jazeera. And criticized Blinken for speaking at the lobby group’s meeting.

“From the very beginning, it has been unwavering in its support of Israel’s apartheid policies, fueled by a plethora of racist metaphors against Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims,” ​​Zahar noted.

“Anyone who believes in fairness and justice should not be speaking at AIPAC meetings.”