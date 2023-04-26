Name change preferred: Ebay disappears from Ebay Classifieds

It is one of the most used German-language websites – the classifieds portal that once belonged to Ebay. But the US group sold the division to Norway years ago, but continued to use the brand. The owner now cuts this last connection as well.

The bargain portal Ebay classifieds will remove the Ebay part of the name and will appear under the brand name “Kleinwerbung.de” from May 16th. This was announced by the company in Kleinmachnow near Berlin. The former classifieds division of Ebay, which also includes mobile.de, was sold to the Norwegian online marketplace Adevinta in June 2021. The deal included the agreement that the classifieds portal did not have to change its name immediately. The renaming went ahead faster than announced. Adevinta originally wanted to take until June 2024 to develop the new brand identity.

Kleinanzeige.de is still one of the most used websites on the German-speaking web, even after the separation from Ebay. With around 40 million users per month, the online classifieds market regularly tops the rankings of the independent online research working group. The portal is developing from a pure classifieds platform into a shopping website – and is thus competing with the former parent company. Ebay, on the other hand, has recently moved more towards private sellers and has not charged any listing fees or sales commissions since the beginning of March.

Virtually nothing will change for users of eBay classifieds. The new address of the online classifieds market is kleinwerbung.de – the previous domain ebay-kleinwerbung.de will remain available for several years and will forward to the new address.