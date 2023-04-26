Home » BAT fined for selling cigarettes to North Korea | Info
World

BAT fined for selling cigarettes to North Korea | Info

by admin
BAT fined for selling cigarettes to North Korea | Info

British American Tobacco is to pay $635 million, plus interest, to US authorities after admitting it violated sanctions by selling cigarettes to North Korea.

Source: MONDO/Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac

US authorities said the settlement relates to BAT’s activities in North Korea between 2007 and 2017, and the company’s chief executive, Jack Bowles, said they “deeply regret the misconduct”, reports the BBC.

The settlement was reached today by BAT, the US Department of Justice and the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

BAT is one of the world‘s largest tobacco multinationals and one of the 10 largest companies in the UK, and owns a number of well-known brands, including Laki Strejka, Danhila and Pal Mala.

The US has imposed tough sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear activities and ballistic missile tests.

Last year, the US tried to persuade the UN Security Council to completely ban tobacco exports to North Korea, but Russia and China blocked it with vetoes.

(FoNet)

See also  Ukraine, there is an agreement: IAEA technicians will be able to enter the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants

You may also like

the victims were between 17 and 27 years...

Afghanistan, killed by the Taliban Isis-K leader instigating...

Daniel Radcliffe had a baby | Entertainment

Tati Kasteljanos scored four goals for Real Madrid...

Kevin Panter triple to win Partizan Real Madrid...

Vremenska prognoza za 26 april | Vremenska prognoza

Gold host Carlson announces departure Fox stock falls...

Usa 2024, the Republicans draw the disasters of...

Stock Exchange: Milan closes down, Ftse Mib -1.03%...

Kenya, fasted to “see Jesus”: the bodies of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy