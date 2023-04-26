FC Bayern: This squad from Munich urgently needs a change

FC Bayern’s performance at 1. FSV Mainz 05 was desolate. This defeat shows how deep the problems in the team are. The club has to make a change in the summer. The stakes are high.

DFC Bayern is experiencing the low point of its season so far. Since the change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel, Munich have already lost two titles. With the disastrous 1:3 at 1. FSV Mainz 05 last Saturday, they have now also lost their lead in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund.

The first untitled season in eleven years is imminent. That would be a mess. The club has fallen into a crisis that must have consequences. And will probably have personal consequences.

This April shows how deep the problems are. How little the top players work as a team. The second half in Mainz was a disgrace, a performance without ideas, with too little will and resistance. These 45 minutes were unworthy of FC Bayern.

In particular, the leading players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield were disappointing, world champion Thomas Müller said that little was going on with him. The team has a lot of construction sites: Goalkeeper Yann Sommer didn’t act safely, young star Jamal Musiala can’t set much accents in this constellation.

Tuchel had declared the game in Mainz to be a character test. The team showed that they don’t have the necessary character at the moment. An extremely costly squad, looking drained and lacking in energy from the wild season.

Bayern lost a lead again, after the 1-1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim it was the second disappointing league game in a row. The team lacks sovereignty, security and cohesion, sometimes also the necessary passion that it takes to become German champion. And to even begin to meet the demands of FC Bayern.

Kahn’s criticism of the team comes too late

The unrest in and around the club plays a role, but must not be used as the sole explanation or excuse. This team has been under the obligation of the club leadership for too long. Only after the debacle in Mainz did club boss Oliver Kahn find clear words in the direction of the team and publicly criticize the players. Possibly too late.

Tuchel has lost three of seven games since taking office at the end of March. So far, the change of coach has not had the desired effect. Chief executive Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic are responsible for the decision. Especially the discussion about Kahn. It is questionable whether he will be able to fulfill his contract, which is valid until the end of 2024.

Within four weeks, Tuchel cannot correct what has developed negatively many months before. No coach could do that. Although his match plan and his personnel changes in Mainz didn’t work out – Tuchel is least to blame. It must be judged above all by the first season, before which he has an influence on the formation of the squad and a preparation for the season. The club must think about how helpless he was at the weekend.

FC Bayern is going through a crucial phase. It’s one of the most difficult situations in the club’s recent history. The dismissal of the club boss within the season would probably cause even more unrest. The Supervisory Board around Honorary President Uli Hoeneß has to make a groundbreaking decision.

In terms of Kahn – and in terms of mega transfers. In the summer, this team needs a change. It can no longer be taboo to buy a hundred million euros for a top striker or a leader in another position. A lot has to change at Bayern.