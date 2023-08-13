Kepa will be loaned by Chelsea to Real Madrid

Bought for €80 million by Chelsea in Bilbao in 2018, Kepa (28) will leave London and the English club. The Spanish international goalkeeper (13 caps) will be loaned to Real Madrid, who almost brought him in at the end of 2017. “We were close to an agreement with him and we wanted to present him this Sunday, admitted the CEO of Bayern Jan- Christian Dreesen during the presentation of Harry Kane. But being Spaniard, he preferred to go to Real. The Merengue team was looking for a goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

For their part, Chelsea lined up their rookie Robert Sanchez in goal against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. He has just been bought for €30m in Brighton.

