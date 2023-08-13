Home » Kepa will be loaned by Chelsea to Real Madrid
Sports

Kepa will be loaned by Chelsea to Real Madrid

by admin
Kepa will be loaned by Chelsea to Real Madrid

Bought for €80 million by Chelsea in Bilbao in 2018, Kepa (28) will leave London and the English club. The Spanish international goalkeeper (13 caps) will be loaned to Real Madrid, who almost brought him in at the end of 2017. “We were close to an agreement with him and we wanted to present him this Sunday, admitted the CEO of Bayern Jan- Christian Dreesen during the presentation of Harry Kane. But being Spaniard, he preferred to go to Real. The Merengue team was looking for a goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

For their part, Chelsea lined up their rookie Robert Sanchez in goal against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. He has just been bought for €30m in Brighton.

See also  René Adler visits Lilli while filming: ex-national goalkeeper now holds a stroller | Regional

You may also like

Colombian National Team Faces Decisive Showdown with Powerful...

Hanácí celebrates three points, Sklář lost for the...

Eder Militao: Real Madrid defender faces months out...

Taishan Dominates with 4-0 Victory over Cangzhou in...

Cycling World Cup: Schweinberger also shines in road...

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Emerson Royal earns Spurs...

Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I...

Beijing Guoan Secures Victory with 1-0 Away Win...

French hat-trick in BMX Race, Romain Mahieu in...

Milan like Omobamidele for defense

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy