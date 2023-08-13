Judge sent to prison members of a jíbaro gang who committed crimes in Yopal – news

Before a guarantee control judge, the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted 12 alleged members of the criminal group Los de la Décima, for their responsibility in the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotic drugs, which they did not accept.

In search and search proceedings, the defendants today were captured by uniformed officers of the Sijín National Police, in four houses, located in the Los ProgresosIII, Las Américas, Villa Flor and Villa Vargas neighborhoods of Yopal (Casanare), as well as in public places in the city.

In the middle of the operation, the authorities seized cell phones, marijuana, bazuco, a motorcycle, grameras, threshers, dosing paper, and cash.

According to the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, ‘Los de la Décima’ were engaged in the sale of hallucinogens under the retail modality in an area near a school.

The Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the subjects sent to jail are: Wilmer Alexis Velandia Pérez, Jésica Tatiana Perdomo Guzmán, Brayan Antonio Zea Berrío, Pedro Alonso Pinilla Cortés, Rolfe Eliécer Soler Suárez, Valeria Espinel García, Zulma Mariln Rodríguez Méndez, Víctor Manuel Díaz Pacheco , Sujey Nosvelli Larrota Muñoz, Jairo Afanador Torres and Joel Antonio García Zapata, who by determination of the judge were deprived of their liberty in a prison.

Meanwhile, Linda Estefany Perdomo Guzmán was detained at her place of residence, due to being pregnant.

