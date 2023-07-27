Namibia: progress with the modernization of airports to exploit natural resources

Natural resources derived from recent oil and gas discoveries and green hydrogen initiatives require improvement of Namibia’s airport infrastructure. This was stated by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) which plans to invest at least 118 million Namibian dollars (6.5 million US dollars) for this purpose.

“Expected infrastructure developments include the Hosea Kutako International Airport project to extend the VIP/VVIP facilities to relieve congestion in the Presidential Lounge, as well as the setup of the parking lot at a cost of NIM$18 million,” Dan said in a statement. Kamati, spokesman for the NAC, who will also undertake the expansion of the apron at Hosea Kutako international airport at a cost of 100 million Namibian dollars, financed by the government over a two-year period.

Also, Kamati said, discussions are underway with the government to determine the optimal financing structure for the construction of Terminal 3 at Hosea Kutako International Airport, with new terminals also being built at Katima Mulilo, Rundu and Lüderitz airports.

“The reports presented by the NAC provide a realistic reflection of the NAC’s transition path. They represent visible and concrete improvements in leadership, management and governance”, confirmed for his part the Minister of Works and Transport of Namibia, John Mutorwa.

In response to the NAC statement, Executive Director of Finance and Public Enterprises Titus Ndove reiterated the ministry’s satisfaction with the improvement of NAC’s performance in financial operations, leadership, governance and compliance. “As a shareholder, we support the strategic initiatives presented and will continue to support NAC to mobilize the resources necessary for the successful implementation of infrastructure improvements at its various airports,” said Ndove. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

