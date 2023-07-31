Nanni Moretti is back: he starts again with the roundabouts and the whining

Nanni Moretti starts again with the roundabouts

Nanni Moretti is back. Nanni Moretti has started the whining again. Nanni Moretti “calls” the roundabouts. «The violence and crudeness with which the government killed the leadership of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. After all, this is the Italian right, this is its political and journalistic class”. This says the name of Monteverde Vecchio. And there is a change from the past. Before he said these things to the left, now not anymore, because he realized, albeit belatedly, that the right is in power in Italy and therefore he on the left has to blame them, not the usual “friends”.

He understood that the phrase “D’Alema say something leftist” has now had its day and it doesn’t move anyone anymore because it’s no longer time for iron moustaches. In fact, the bard of the Janiculum owes much of his success to his “being against” his own political party. How can we forget the phrases from his films: “With this political class we will never win!”. Now he has changed focus, times change, the right is now visibly in power even in Monteverde Vecchio.

Its yesteryear bars are under threat, along with Villa Sciarra, where the bard goes for a walk strictly greeting no one. An entire way of life is threatened. The rococo villas where the Roman radical chic of the jet set live and where Carlo Verdone also lives are under threat.

Monteverdecchismo is a state of consciousness. Not far away there was also an unknown and neglected Pierpaolo Pasolini who lived as a supplì in the chip shop in via Donna Olimpia which still exists. But now Nanni, after the failure of his latest film, is angry. The years go by, the scripts wearily repeat themselves, telling stories that no longer interest anyone except a small population of users of felted sweaters over the years and disappointments. Thus Nanni attacks and supports the protest of the students of the CSC, against the amendment of the Jubilee decree which allows the leaders of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia to celebrate (it should be said).

It is called the spoils system and is implemented in all democracies of the world. Nanni knows this but he really doesn’t want to accept it and neither do the violent protesters. For him, the Gramscian hegemony of the left over culture has never ended. Dacia Maraini and Nuovi Argomenti get excited in the wind of Cinecittà. Moretti plays dumb.

Nanni Moretti, the good old days when Vetroni attacked and not Giorgia Meloni

This time, however, instead of going as it has always done, according to the dictates of the perfect radical – chic, against its political side it goes “according to nature”. Finally. Perhaps a direct attack on his own interests was needed to bring him back to the right path. An intellectual of the left must go against the right and not against its followers.

Soon – we can swear – the usual “roundabouts” of bored Monteverdini rich people will arrive and they will all dance around Villa Sciarra, hands in the sky, as in one of his films. And Nanni will later go to a little bar hidden among the fragrant plants to have a cappuccino with a slice of Sacher. A tear will fall on his now white beard remembering when his opponent was Walter Veltroni and not Giorgia Meloni.

