Niger, coup plotters against France: “He wants to intervene militarily”. The US and the EU alongside the African countries that have given the ultimatum

European Union e United States they side with l’Ecowasthe Economic Community of West African States which launched a 7 day ultimatum to the coup plotters who took power in Niger, also threatening a military intervention to restore the government of the ousted president to command Mohamed Bazoum. An invitation that, at the moment, does not find the side, as expected, of the men of the self-proclaimed leader Abdourahmane Tchiani who have instead exploited the anti-French sentiment exploded in the country denouncing the alleged interference of Paris and its attempt to “intervene militarily” to put the ousted president back in office. “In line with its policy of seeking ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, the Francewith the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting at the headquarters of the Niger National Guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorizations,” reads the communiqué of the coup plotters.

Meanwhile, the United States let it be known that they are on the side of Ecowas “in the defend the constitutional order in Nigeria. The legitimate and democratically elected government must be reinstated immediately.” The same position was made explicit by Bruxelleswith the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell: “The EU supports all the measures adopted by Ecowas as a reaction to the coup d’état that took place in Niger and will support them quickly and decisively – he wrote in a tweet – It is important that the popular will expressed through the elections is respected”.

However, the first country to take concrete measures against Niger is Germania who announced that he “suspended last week all the payments to local government. This morning it was also decided to interrupt the bilateral development work”. Even the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, he recalled that “the EU and Niger share deep ties that have developed over decades. The unacceptable attack on the democratically elected government puts these ties at risk. I support the decisions of Ecowas and the active role of him for a speedy return to his post of President Bazoum ”. And the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, he assured that “Italy is on the front line to face the crisis in Niger. I had telephone conversations with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell” and the French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. “We are working on a diplomatic solution to protect democracy. We constantly follow the Italians in Niger”.

The Kremlin’s position is softer, while the Russian flags they are waved by the demonstrators who took to the streets in support of the coup plotters. Moscow says it is “in favor” of the “rapid restoration of the rule of law” in Niger and “the restraint of all parties so that there are no casualties,” Putin’s spokesman said. Dmitry Peskovexpressing “grave concern” about the situation in the African country.

Meanwhile, the first image of the Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum, deposed after the coup d’état, has been published online: the image shows him smiling and in good health during a meeting with the president of neighboring Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby“to explore all avenues and find a peaceful solution to the crisis”.

