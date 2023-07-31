I’m loaded up, can’t wait to play against Boston

Danilo Gallinari spoke on the usual “Trade talk” podcast, and also spoke about next season: «I’m full of energy, I can’t wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I’ll put an “X” on every game I play in Boston against Boston.”

«Each new adventure has something special. I’m ready to begin. I’m not ready to play a basketball game yet, but the goal is to be 100% by the start of training camp.”

Then the story about Joe Blair begins: «One of the assistant coaches will be Joseph Blair, my partner in Milan for two years. In 2007 I still didn’t have a driving licence, JB would take me to games from time to time. He lived at 9 in via Albani, I at 62. He picked me up for the games at the Forum. Since he always arrived late, on the ring road he took the taxi lane. The amount of the fines was always thousands of euros».

