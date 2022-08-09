Listen to the audio version of the article

More than one thousand and three hundred hires arriving in the Municipality of Naples and in the Metropolitan City. The competition notices have been published on the institutional website of the Municipality of Naples, the Metropolitan City and the Formez PA. The selection involves the recruitment of technicians, graduates and managerial staff, for administrative, economic-financial, IT and social tasks.

More specifically, 762 units of category C personnel (technicians) are expected to be hired, (of which 596 will be employed on a permanent basis and 43 on a fixed-term basis at the Municipality of Naples, while 123 will be on an indefinite basis at the Metropolitan City) ; in addition to 577 units of category D personnel (graduates) (of which 305 will be employed on a permanent basis and 199 on a fixed-term basis at the Municipality of Naples, while 73 will be on an indefinite basis at the Metropolitan City). Finally, 55 units of managerial staff will also be selected at the Municipality of Naples. There are several profiles provided for in the competition notices, from administrative, economic-financial and IT to social workers (90 social workers – 70 temporary and 20 permanent), as well as more than 200 figures to be employed in the local police. .

Competitions based on qualifications and exams

For profiles C and D the competition will be for exams only and includes a pre-selection test, a written test and an oral test. The competition for executives, on the other hand, will be based on qualifications and exams and includes a double written and an oral test.

Calls on the Municipality website

The notices, for consultation, are available on the institutional website of the Municipality of Naples at the following link https: \ www.comune.napoli.it competition-notices, and on the websites of the Metropolitan City and Formez PA. From 10 August, the online platform will be active through which to submit the application form. The registration, the compilation, the payment of the competition fee and the online submission of the application must be completed, on the proprietary platform of the Municipality of Naples, by 8 September 2022. The recruitments are expected by the end of the current year and the relative rankings will remain open for the next three years.

Manfredi: “Needs that have been waiting for answers for years”

“This competition organized by the Municipality and the Metropolitan City of Naples – states the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi – places our city at the center of the Metropolitan Area for hiring policies in the public administration, responding to a series of needs that deserved a response for years”.