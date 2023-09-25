Napolitano, funeral chamber in the Senate. State funeral on Tuesday

Napolitano, parade of politicians at the funeral chamber in the Senate. State funeral arranged

The chapel of rest for Giorgio Napolitano, set up in Palazzo Madama, is a coming and going of politicians and ordinary people. After the incumbent president Sergio Mattarella, the former prime minister Mario Draghi and the prime minister Giorgia Meloni, in fact, also La Russa, Fontana, Conte, Schlein, Casini, Gualtieri and Landini in front of the coffin in the Sala Nassiriya of Palazzo Madama, which it will remain open to the public tomorrow too. Long queue of citizens for the last farewell to the president emeritus.

Also Pope Francis went to the funeral home: he is the first Pontiff to cross the threshold of Palazzo Madama, to “express, with presence and prayer, personal affection”.

Palazzo Chigi has arranged for Napolitano to be celebrated funeral Of State scheduled for Tuesday 26 September at the Chamber, with a secular ceremony starting at 11.30.

Putin offers condolences to Mattarella for Napolitano’s death

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, for the death of the president emeritus. “Dear Mr Mattarella, please accept my deepest condolences for the passing of the former President of the Italian Republic Giorgio Napolitano”, reads the statement.

Giorgio Napolitano dead, farewell to the former Head of State

Is dead Giorgio Napolitano, President Emeritus of the Republic. 98 years old on 29 June, the former Head of State has long presented a particularly complex clinical picture which has become further complicated in the last few hours. The May 21, 2022Napolitano had been underwent abdominal surgery and was hospitalized for nine days at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome. The post-operative course was uneventful. This year, on his birthday, the Senate chamber paid tribute to him with long applause on the president’s initiative Ignazio La Russa. “This year marks the 70th anniversary of Napolitano’s parliamentary life, he entered Parliament on 25 June 1953”, the words pronounced on that occasion by the second-largest state official. La Russa defined Napolitano as “witness of a politics that becomes culture and of a political culture that becomes an institution“. And again: “The President of the Republic represents history and Italy in its current situation and in all the years of our history. Thank you and best wishes President.”

Who was Giorgio Napolitano, former Head of State

Giorgio Napolitano

Giorgio Napolitano he was president emeritus of the Italian Republic, as well as 11th President of the Italian Republic from 15 May 2006 to 14 January 2015, as well as becoming the first in Italian history to have been elected for a second mandate (on April 20, 2013). Not only that: he was also the first Head of State to have been a member of the Italian Communist Party.

In his long political career he had also held the role of president of the Chamber in the 11th Legislature (taking over in 1992 from Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, who rose to the Quirinale) and minister of the interior in the Prodi I government. As a deputy he saw the history of the Republic unfold between 1953 and 1996, also becoming a member of the European Parliament from 1989 to 1992 and from 1999 to 2004 Before being elected Head of State for the first time, Carlo Azeglio Ciampi had already appointed Giorgio Napolitano senator for life in 2005.

Giorgio Napolitano he was also the oldest head of state in Europe and the third in the world, preceded by President Robert Mugabe of the Republic of Zimbabwe and King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Five presidents of the Council of Ministers to whom Napolitano gave the mandate: Romano Prodi (2006-2008), Silvio Berlusconi (2008-2011)Mario Monti (2011-2013), Enrico Letta (2013-2014) and Matteo Renzi (2014-2016); five judges of the Constitutional Court (Paolo Grossi in 2009, Marta Cartabia in 2011, Giuliano Amato in 2013 and, finally, Daria de Pretis e Nicolò Zanon in 2014); five senators for life (Mario Monti himself on 9 November 2011, Renzo Piano, Carlo Rubbia, Elena Cattaneo and Claudio Abbado on 30 August 2013).

Giorgia Meloni’s condolences

The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, expresses condolences, on behalf of the Italian Government, for the passing of the President Emeritus of the Republic, sen. Giorgio Napolitano. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the family.

Mario Draghi’s message of condolence

President Giorgio Napolitano has been an absolute protagonist of Italian and European history over the last seventy years. President of the Republic, President of the Chamber, Minister of the Interior, he has been able to combine dialogue with all political cultures with the ability to act with wisdom and courage, to protect citizens and the Constitution. He accompanied Italy with his pro-European vision, held firm to its Atlantic position, and strengthened its role in the world. Throughout his life, his commitment to the South and to the renewal of institutions was constant and deeply felt, which gave his defense of the unity of Italy, of republican and constitutional values ​​the concreteness of action politics. I am personally grateful to him for the exchanges we had, rich in his experience and his affection, and I offer my deepest condolences to his wife Clio, his sons Giovanni and Giulio and all his loved ones.

