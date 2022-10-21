Another Friday of strikes. Today, for 24 hours, some public transport stops. Especially air transport personnel cross their arms. Strong inconveniences are, in fact, expected for those who had to travel by plane. Due to the simultaneous strike of the flight controllers and the staff of some companies, several hundred flights have been canceled in Italy and Europe for a stop that should last 24 hours. However, the National Civil Aviation Authority recalls that during the strikes there are protection time slots, from 7 to 10 and from 18 to 21, in which flights must in any case be carried out.

The individual companies should already have informed their passengers of the possible cancellation of the flight but some carriers have nevertheless published on their website the list of canceled connections. On a dedicated page of the Ita site it is possible, for example, to find the list of flights that will not be performed. Ryanair announces the cancellation of about 600 flights, Ita Airways of about 200. Trains in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia also stop. In Rome inconvenience for some buses.

As for Ryanair, the main company operating in Italy today, on its website the company has made it known with a note that “due to a 24-hour strike by the flight controllers starting at 00:00 on Friday (21 October) , we were unfortunately forced to cancel over 600 flights to / from Italy. All 110,000 affected Ryanair passengers have been notified of their options. Ryanair sincerely apologizes to all passengers whose travel plans have been unfairly impacted by this strike by the Italian flight controllers ”.

Discomfort also for the other companies

Strong inconveniences also for those who fly with Vueling. Pilots and flight attendants have in fact called a 24 hour strike for Friday. “The 24-hour mobilization was called, after the protest of last October 1, in the absence of feedback, by the Spanish company, part of the IAG Group which also includes British Airways and Iberia, at our requests”, explained the workers’ representatives . The staff of the low-cost EasyJet also involved: the pilots will strike, from 11 to 15. The event was organized by Anpac, the national professional civil aviation association

The note from the trade unions

“We apologize to all passengers who may suffer inconvenience due to the strike – explain in a note Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti – but ENAV’s closing attitude towards workers’ requests makes this indispensable. strike action. For too long we have been waiting for concrete answers regarding the application and evolution of the industrial plan, the adjustment of the workforce, the organization of work shifts and the definition of the timing and contents of the contract renewal. For this reason – conclude Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti – we will continue to pursue our claims also with other protest actions if necessary ».

Not just planes, even stationary trains

Not just planes, even trains. From 9.00 am the Trenitalia employees of the regional business division of Friuli Venezia Giulia working in the commercial, staff, ticket offices and costumer care sectors cross their arms. At the same time, the Trenitalia, Rfi, Ferservizi and Mercitalia rail workers of Veneto will also strike. The inconveniences may therefore occur in these two regions.

Finally, in Rome, from 8.30 to 12.30 the workers registered with the Usb union in the Roma Tpl consortium stop. Regular Atac lines. Cotral workers also protest: the trade union organization Faisa Cisal has called a 24-hour strike. The state of unrest is set to start at 00:01 on 21 October. From 5.30 to 8.30 the service will return to normal (warranty periods), then again stop from 8.31 to 16.59 and then from 20.01 to 24.00. In the middle, the second guarantee range from 17.00 to 20.00.