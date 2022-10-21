Home Sports Zaniolo, the renewal that does not arrive and the big names at the window: Nicolò-Rome what future?
Zaniolo, the renewal that does not arrive and the big names at the window: Nicolò-Rome what future?

Zaniolo, the renewal that does not arrive and the big names at the window: Nicolò-Rome what future?

In the break for the World Cup, a new meeting between the club and the player’s agent: the white smoke is no longer “taken for granted” as in the past. Juventus, Milan and Tottenham are interested, but the price is a puzzle

The renewal of Nicolò Zaniolo’s contract with Roma is not taken for granted. This does not mean that Massa’s talent will certainly not extend the agreement expiring on June 30, 2024, but the situation is more fluid than you think.

