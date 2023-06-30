Home » Coppa Italia: the final on May 15, 2024 – Football
Sports

Coppa Italia: the final on May 15, 2024 – Football

by admin
Coppa Italia: the final on May 15, 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, 30 JUNE – The final of the Italian Cup will be played on Wednesday 15 May 2024. Lega Serie A made it official, adding that the competition will kick off with the preliminary round on 6 August, then the 32nd round (on 13 August ), the round of 32 (on 1 November) and the round of 16 from 6 December to 17 January. For the quarter-finals, the date of January 31 has been set, while the semi-finals will be played on April 3 (first leg) and April 24 (return). (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Udinese Juventus 0-1: video, goals and highlights

You may also like

The Leipzig players were strengthened by midfielder Carvalho...

Serie A, calendar 2023 24: when the draw,...

Blue and white brings Dobras back to Linz

Checo Pérez Shows Promising Return to Form in...

Shaoxing Flyer Xie Zhenye Sets New Record with...

Franck Kita, general manager of FC Nantes, indicted...

Eastbourne International: Coco Gauff loses semi-final in straight...

Sparta lost at the beginning of the training

Verstappen the fastest then Sainz and Leclerc-breaking latest...

Vanessa’s Journey: Saying Goodbye to 200 Pounds and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy