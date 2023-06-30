Coppa Italia: the final on May 15, 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, 30 JUNE – The final of the Italian Cup will be played on Wednesday 15 May 2024. Lega Serie A made it official, adding that the competition will kick off with the preliminary round on 6 August, then the 32nd round (on 13 August ), the round of 32 (on 1 November) and the round of 16 from 6 December to 17 January. For the quarter-finals, the date of January 31 has been set, while the semi-finals will be played on April 3 (first leg) and April 24 (return). (HANDLE).



