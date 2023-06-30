Pereira advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

Deportivo Pereira has written a golden page in its football history by qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Photo: CONMEBOL

In an exciting match played in Chile, the team led by Alejandro Restrepo achieved a 0-0 draw against Colo Colo, which was enough to maintain second place in group F and secure their pass to the next phase of the tournament.

In his first participation in the Cup, Pereira has left an indelible mark by advancing to the next phase.

In the crucial confrontation against Colo Colo, Pereira knew how to maintain the two-point advantage over his rival and ensure the long-awaited pass to the next instance. With an intelligent strategy, the visiting team played a cautious and controlled match, aware that a draw would guarantee classification, as long as a surprising catastrophe did not occur for Boca Juniors in their match against Monagas.

The support of the Pereiran fans was essential in this historic achievement. The soccer venue was dressed in the team’s colors and the fans fervently supported their team. Now, the Matecañas will look forward to meeting their next opponent in the round of 16, who will come out of the first places in the other groups.

Deportivo Pereira has proven its worth in the Copa Libertadores and has carried the name of the city of Pereira high. The fans and the entire country celebrate this historic milestone and eagerly await the team’s next challenge in the most prestigious competition in Latin America.

The draw will take place on July 5, where Pereira will be able to meet his rival to dream of being able to advance one more step.

On the other hand, Santa Fe, Tolima and Millonarios were eliminated from Sudamericana and Medellín eliminated from the Cup and now Sudamericana will play.

