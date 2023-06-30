Cyclist dies after colliding with car

The cyclist who hit a vehicle in Manta, did not resist the injuries caused by the accident and died in the hospital.

The traffic accident occurred on the night of Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the Interbarrial highway, sector 20 de Mayo.

Paramedics from the Fire Department attended the emergency and treated those affected. As indicated, the driver of the car was transferred to the Santa Martha subcenter in stable condition.

The worst part was borne by the cyclist, who was identified as Luis Alberto Lucas, approximately 44 years old.

Witnesses told the municipal traffic agents that the cyclist made a bad maneuver when he was crossing the road and collided head-on with the car.

Due to the serious injuries that Lucas presented, he was transferred to the Rodríguez Zambrano hospital, where he later died.

For their part, agents from the Traffic Accident Investigation Office (OIAT) were on site to investigate the causes of the accident.

