Home » Cyclist dies after colliding with car
News

Cyclist dies after colliding with car

by admin
Cyclist dies after colliding with car

The cyclist who hit a vehicle in Manta, did not resist the injuries caused by the accident and died in the hospital.

The traffic accident occurred on the night of Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the Interbarrial highway, sector 20 de Mayo.

See the live broadcast of this event at the following link. Click ► https://fb.watch/luCkycPnEB/?mibextid=KZAQMH

Paramedics from the Fire Department attended the emergency and treated those affected. As indicated, the driver of the car was transferred to the Santa Martha subcenter in stable condition.

The worst part was borne by the cyclist, who was identified as Luis Alberto Lucas, approximately 44 years old.

Witnesses told the municipal traffic agents that the cyclist made a bad maneuver when he was crossing the road and collided head-on with the car.

Due to the serious injuries that Lucas presented, he was transferred to the Rodríguez Zambrano hospital, where he later died.

For their part, agents from the Traffic Accident Investigation Office (OIAT) were on site to investigate the causes of the accident.

Read more information about this traffic accident in our print or digital edition this Saturday, July 1.

See also  At the national level, Mother's Day was the quietest in the last three years – news

You may also like

They rule out that a dog in Huila...

Bringing the Good Experience of Longjiang Cultural Tourism...

Tour de France begins

Cuban writer Carlos Alberto Montaner dies at 80

Arias contributes fifth medal for Risaralda

Joe Biden Surprises Audience: Breaking ‘the Protocol of...

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution page 1

Pereira advanced to the round of 16 of...

Government in Brazil launches major funding program for...

Tübingen Research – Can You Read Minds Now?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy