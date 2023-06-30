AUTOGUIDOVIE With the Miobus service, journeys are planned using an app – Companies

Autoguidovie, the largest Italian privately owned local public transport company, has revealed the secrets and operations behind the Miobus service.

It is a new form of mobility, extremely flexible and customizable by customers, whose services can be booked through a special app or by telephone. Two important companies in the transport sector of the Veneto Region (MOM and Dolomitibus) and various institutional representatives were present.

On the morning of Thursday 29 June, an important appointment took place in the Reception Hall of the Municipality of Crema, aimed at innovating the mobility service in general and enriching the entire sector with increasingly effective solutions that respond to the needs of customers and of the related territories.

On that occasion, Autoguidovie illustrated to the many present the experience accumulated over time of its Miobus on-call service and the profitable affirmation that this method of travel has achieved so far. The theoretical part was followed by the practical one with the live demonstration of booking a ride, a visit on board and a tour, so that the quality level achieved could be “touched”.

The advantages of the Miobus service, especially for those who use the homonymous Miobus App, are many: you can plan your journey at any time, without time or day constraints, in a period ranging from 2 weeks to 30 minutes before of the departure, track the journey in real time, receive reminder notifications, book even for several people and report special needs, such as walking difficulties and disabilities.

