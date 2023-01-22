Home Business National Bureau of Statistics: Energy Production in December 2022- Market Trends- Market Information Network
National Bureau of Statistics: Energy Production in December 2022

Market Information Network 2023-01-21 23:44:39 Source: Xinhuanet Comments:

The growth rate of raw coal production slowed down slightly, and the decline in imports narrowed. In December, 400 million tons of raw coal were produced, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%, and the growth rate slowed down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, with an average daily output of 12.99 million tons. Imported coal was 30.91 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%, and the rate of decline narrowed by 7.7 percentage points from the previous month.

In 2022, 4.50 billion tons of raw coal will be produced, a year-on-year increase of 9.0%. Imported coal was 290 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 9.2%.

Crude oil production remained stable, while the growth rate of imports fell. In December, 16.87 million tons of crude oil were produced, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%, and the growth rate slowed down by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, with an average daily output of 544,000 tons. Imported crude oil was 48.07 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%, and the growth rate dropped by 7.6 percentage points from the previous month.

In 2022, 204.67 million tons of crude oil will be produced, a year-on-year increase of 2.9%. Imported crude oil was 508.28 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.9%.


