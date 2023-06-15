National Bureau of Statistics: In May, the national economy continued to recover and the transformation and upgrading continued to advance_Guangming.com

Guangming Net News (Reporter Ding Yubing and Yang Yu)On June 14, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the National Economy, said at a press conference that in May, the policy of stabilizing growth, employment and prices continued to be effective, production demand recovered steadily, and employment prices generally Stable, the transformation and upgrading continued to advance, and the economic operation continued to recover.

According to reports, in May, the service industry grew rapidly. The national service industry production index increased by 11.7% year-on-year, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the previous month; industrial production grew steadily, and the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.5% year-on-year, a decrease from the previous month. 2.1 percentage points; a month-on-month increase of 0.63%; market sales continued to recover, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 3,780.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, a drop of 5.7 percentage points from the previous month; the scale of fixed asset investment expanded, and the total import and export of goods was 3,446 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%. An increase of 0.5%; the overall employment situation is stable, and the national surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas is 5.2%, which is the same as that of the previous month; consumer prices rose slightly year-on-year, and the national consumer price (CPI) rose 0.2% year-on-year, down 0.2% month-on-month; industrial producers Prices fell year-on-year, and the national industrial producer prices fell by 4.6% year-on-year and 0.9% month-on-month.

“Generally speaking, in May, the national economy continued to recover, and transformation and upgrading continued to advance. However, it must also be noted that the international environment is complex and severe, domestic structural adjustment pressure is high, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. In the next stage, focus on recovery and expand demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, combine the effectiveness of policies, stimulate the vitality of business entities and stabilize market confidence, consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, and promote the effective improvement of quality and quantity of the economy. Reasonable growth.” Fu Linghui said.

