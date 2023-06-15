Wang Fengxia, co-founder of Jianzhi Technology, talks to Liao Zhi: How to get out of the trough of life_TOM News

At 20:15 on June 15th, “Janzhi Kelly Says” series of live broadcasts invited Liao Zhi, a survivor of the Wenchuan earthquake and runner-up of “Dancing Out of My Life”, to be a guest in the live broadcast room. Wang Fengxia (Kelly), the co-founder of Jianzhi Technology, and Liao Zhi Discussion: How to find the motivation and courage to pursue a better life during the trough period, and live a vigorous life.

1. Live content

【Practice Resilience】Go forward, don’t be trapped by darkness

[Cultivate relationship power]Good relationship heals life

【Maintain self-healing power】Love yourself and live a life full of light and salt

2. How to watch the live broadcast

3. Guest introduction

Liao Zhi: Amputee dance teacher in Wenchuan, author of “Live, Like Light and Salt”

She used to be a kindergarten dance teacher. In the Wenchuan Earthquake, she lost both calves, lost her child, and experienced a breakdown in her marriage. With perseverance and courage, she restarted her second life, put on prosthetic limbs to dance again, found true happiness, and became a mother of two children. Now, she and her husband have jointly established an amputee rehabilitation studio and launched a funding program for amputee children from poor families. At the same time, she is active on various short video platforms, sharing her life insights, and gaining the love of over 8 million fans on the entire network.

Wang Fengxia (Kelly): Co-founder and President of Jianzhi Technology, President of Guangdong Happy Family Promotion Association

Founded Jianzhi Technology at the age of 30, from HR counterattack to female president, with 15 million+ platform users. She has been awarded the “2021 Education Industry Leader” by Tencent Education, produced the industry’s first light-knowledge variety show “Sister’s Second Classroom”, and wrote “Life Breakers” and other fine books.



