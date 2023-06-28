Home » National debt increases by 38.9 billion euros
At the end of the first quarter, the federal states were indebted at 604.1 billion euros. That was 0.5 percent less than at the end of 2022. The strongest declines were recorded for Bavaria (-16.8 percent), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (-8.2 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (-5.0 percent). “In all three countries, the declines resulted from lower issuance of securities,” it said. On the other hand, debt increased the most in Saxony (+8.6 percent), Brandenburg (+7.2 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (+2.7 percent).

