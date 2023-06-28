Home » The “runaway calves” are re-emerging on social media
The "runaway calves" are re-emerging on social media

The hashtag #Calves_Herbanah topped the list of the most circulated in Egypt on social networking sites, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, as a series of videos spread of the sacrificial animal escaping from its owner suddenly.

The pioneers of social networking sites shared videos of calves escaping from their owners, amid differing opinions between welcoming and waiting for these clips because of the comic scenes they carry, and another sector of the pioneers of social networking sites rejected this, explaining that they carry scenes that reflect the fear of calves from slaughter.

In a related context, Dr. Ahmed Al-Bandari, Rapporteur of the Animal Resources Committee of the Veterinary Union, confirmed that the desire of calves to escape is generated by two factors, the first of which is that they are not properly restrained because the sacrificer is not a breeder, and therefore he is not proficient in the process of tying him.

Al-Bandari explained, during his press statements, that the second factor that encourages calves to escape is represented in seeing their counterparts at the moment of slaughter, which generates fear within them of the same fate.

He pointed out that some calves cry when they see the moments of slaughtering their counterparts, stressing that the specialists have insurance plans that enable them to control the calves in a way that prevents their escape at the moments of their transportation or slaughter, as is circulated in the video clips.

