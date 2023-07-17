National Economic Operation in the First Half of 2023: Employment Situation Improves, Challenges Persist

China‘s Economy Shows Signs of Recovery, Unemployment Still a Concern: National Bureau of Statistics

The National Bureau of Statistics held a press conference on July 17 to discuss the national economic operation in the first half of 2023. Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the bureau and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, provided insights into the current state of the economy.

According to Linghui, the overall economic recovery has driven positive trends in employment. He acknowledged that the employment situation has generally improved; however, challenges still exist. Linghui emphasized the coexistence of “difficulty in finding jobs” for young people and “difficulty in recruiting workers” in certain industries, highlighting the need for continuous efforts to stabilize employment.

Recognizing the significance of youth employment for both personal growth and national development, the Party Central Committee has prioritized the employment and entrepreneurship of young people, particularly college graduates. The State Council’s executive meeting has made arrangements and issued policies to promote the employment of young people. Linghui stated that these policies are being implemented at all levels, and relevant departments are actively involved in creating opportunities for young graduates.

Looking ahead, Linghui predicted that the employment situation would remain generally stable as the economy continues to recover, labor demand expands, and employment stabilization policies take effect. As the graduation season progresses and more young graduates enter the job market, the youth unemployment rate is expected to gradually decline.

In conclusion, while China‘s economy shows signs of recovery, unemployment, especially among young people, remains a concern. The government’s commitment to addressing this issue through policy interventions and focusing on youth employment is expected to yield positive results.

