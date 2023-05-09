National preview in Milan for Range Rover Velar restyling

Listen to the audio version of the article

After having unveiled it globally on TikTok, with a singular choice for a too brand, Jaguar Land Rover has chosen Milan for the national debut of the restyling of the Range Rover Velar, a model that was chosen by 13,000 customers in Italy.

The renewed Velar changes little but with details that make it more modern and authentic (the car is six years old but feels little of them).

The new grille combines with the distinctive suspended roof, uninterrupted beltline and flush door handles define the family of the luxury SUV. New super-slim Pixel LED headlights offer an aesthetic, a new frontal expression and a signature more contemporary light, while the exterior is enhanced by a new low rear bumper and dark details. Range Rover’s understated design philosophy continues into the interior, where the center console integrates a new 11.4” curved glass touchscreen that provides control of all key vehicle functions. At the same time the cabin features redesigned seats, new colors and materials, including an alternative leather option. The complete suite of technologies dedicated to the comfort and well-being of passengers and managed by the new touchscreen. To offer an interior cabin that represents an oasis of tranquility, free from intrusions and road noise, the new Velar is equipped with the Active Road Noise Cancellation system.

This clever technology ensures that the Velar is, according to the manufacturer, the quietest vehicle in its class for road noise. The Cabin Air Purification Plus device is also available as an option, which improves the air quality in the cabin thanks to the advanced PM2.5 filtering systems with CO2 management. “Over The Air” Software ensures that the new Velar can always receive the latest software updates, but at the customer’s discretion. The Velar has a powertrain for every need, including the 404hp, 640Nm overall, fuel-efficient P400e plug-in, now with a range increased by 21% thanks to the new 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery, for up to distance that reaches 64 km in full-electric mode and 684 km in total. The P400e is one of the few plug-in vehicles capable of fast DC charging, with a 0-80% charge in 30 minutes using a 50kW charger.

At home, it can be recharged from 0 to 100% using a 7 kW AC charger in about two and a half hours. The engine range of the new Velar is also made up of a 250 HP 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol (P250) and two diesels, all equipped with Mhev technology which increases efficiency and performance: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder (D200) 204 HP and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder (D300) with 300 HP. An intelligent system of all-wheel drive on demand distributes torque optimally depending on the conditions, both in dynamic driving on the road and when starting off on low-grip surfaces. The new Range Rover SUV and already

available for orders with prices from over 71 thousand euros.