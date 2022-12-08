The record is double. The Azimut-Benetti group is today crowned the world‘s leading manufacturer of superyachts, i.e. boats over 24 meters in length. But it is also for the 23rd consecutive year, and this is precisely a record within the record.

The ranking is drawn up by Boat International magazine, which since 1992 has been “measuring” the length of the total number of yachts built in the 189 shipyards active on five continents. Well, the group from Avigliana wins with 168 projects for a total length of 5,991 metres. Just to give an idea, the runner-up, Sanlorenzo, follows with 4,577 meters and 128 projects. The current year also sees Azimut-Benetti increase its production to 2027 (according to the coverage of orders) with a value of the same production for 2022 that exceeds 1.2 billion euros.

In the standings there are, in addition to Sanlorenzo which is second, other Italian brands. The Italian Sea Group is eighth, Overmarine is tenth, Palumbo is twelfth, Baglietto thirteenth and Cantiere delle Marche nineteenth.