Home Business Nautica, the Azimut-Benetti record still on top of the world
Business

Nautica, the Azimut-Benetti record still on top of the world

by admin
Nautica, the Azimut-Benetti record still on top of the world

The record is double. The Azimut-Benetti group is today crowned the world‘s leading manufacturer of superyachts, i.e. boats over 24 meters in length. But it is also for the 23rd consecutive year, and this is precisely a record within the record.

The ranking is drawn up by Boat International magazine, which since 1992 has been “measuring” the length of the total number of yachts built in the 189 shipyards active on five continents. Well, the group from Avigliana wins with 168 projects for a total length of 5,991 metres. Just to give an idea, the runner-up, Sanlorenzo, follows with 4,577 meters and 128 projects. The current year also sees Azimut-Benetti increase its production to 2027 (according to the coverage of orders) with a value of the same production for 2022 that exceeds 1.2 billion euros.

In the standings there are, in addition to Sanlorenzo which is second, other Italian brands. The Italian Sea Group is eighth, Overmarine is tenth, Palumbo is twelfth, Baglietto thirteenth and Cantiere delle Marche nineteenth.

See also  Apple launches new MacBook Air starting at $1,199

You may also like

Everbright Futures Hou Xueling: Crude oil continues to...

The international gold price is stable, and the...

Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib in the throes of...

“Sister Wood” warns again: Fed’s aggressive interest rate...

Ponte Immacolata, expenditure per family increased by 200...

U.S. soybeans still lack directional high volatility pattern...

Apple: iPhone deliveries, new downgrade from Morgan Stanley

International oil price bulls must leave the market...

EU: meat and wine are not harmful foods....

The demand side has yet to recover and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy