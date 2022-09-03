Sport and finance, a perfect combination. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who launches into sustainable investments, knows this well.

The Milwaukee Bucks leader, two-time MPV and NBA ring winner in 2021, is working with Calamos Advisors, based in Illinois, on an ETF that will invest in sustainable companies. The new Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equities Fund will allow investors to position themselves on the performance of companies that adhere to internally determined environmental, social and governance standards. Those involved in activities such as animal testing, gambling, nuclear power and alcohol will be excluded.

Calamos refused to disclose whether or not Antetokounmpo financed the fund. “The shared values ​​between Calamos Investments and Giannis Antetokounmpo lay the foundations for a great collaboration”, a Calamos representative said in a statement. “Together, we are creating a sustainable fund and will try to generate investments and social returns.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time most valuable player known as the “Greek Monster”, won the NBA championship in 2021 and is very close to the founder of Avenue Capital Group Marc.

The fund will be co-managed by Calamos senior vice presidents James Madden and Anthony Tursich. The two portfolio managers joined the $ 40 billion asset manager in 2021 and currently manage the Calamos Global Sustainable Equities Fund, launched on December 17, 2021. “Our goal is to inspire, drive greatness and contribute to a world of well-being and prosperity for all, ”said Jessica Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Calamos Investments.

The Calamos Global Sustainable Equities Fund lost 22% this year, has an expense ratio of 0.95%, and currently holds about $ 7 million in clients, according to Morningstar.