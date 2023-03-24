Sabine Rossbach, head of the NDR radio station in Hamburg. dpa

At NDR Hamburg, the successor to director Sabine Rossbach has been determined. Hendrik Lünenborg, previously head of the station’s directorship, will become the new director of the state broadcasting center.

70 employees from the state radio station voiced their distrust in Rossbach last fall, and the director then gave up her position as head of the Hamburg radio station.

Business Insider previously revealed that Sabine Rossbach’s older daughter’s PR clients have been appearing on NDR programs for years.

NDR has found a successor for Funkhaus director Sabine Rossbach. Hendrik Lünenborg, previously head of the station’s directorship, will become the new director of the Landesfunkhaus Hamburg. Before that, he was head of programming at the station NDR 90.3 Hamburg until 2020 and at that time he was already vice-head of the state radio station. This is reported by the industry portal “Turi2”.

Business Insider previously revealed that clients of Sabine Rossbach's older daughter have appeared on NDR programs for years.

