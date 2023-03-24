Only a miracle knocks Partizan out of the Top 8!

Partizan defeated Olympiakos, the leader of the Euroleague, and took a huge step towards placing in the Top 8 of the Euroleague. With four games left in the league, Željko Obradović’s team has a score of 17-13 and is in complete control of the situation. While the playoffs are approaching, it is becoming more and more clear that Partizan will play in it and it is becoming less and less important that Barcelona will come to Stark Arena next week on Tuesday and Real Madrid on Friday. Considering the power of black and white, now the Spanish giants should think about “Žoc’s” team, not them!

Tonight’s results also overlapped brilliantly in black and white, as both Real and Monaco routinely celebrated against Virtus and Valencia, thereby further preventing a miracle in the finale. And it can already be said that it would be exactly that, a miracle, if Partizan did not qualify for the playoffs – both because of the table and because of their phenomenal games in the Euroleague.

At this moment, Žalgiris is the first team below the “line” with a score of 15-15 and with a worse mutual score compared to Partizan. Below him is Valencia with 14-16, which has a better score than Partizan, but even three fewer victories. Below the Spaniards is Anadolu Efes, with also a performance of 14-16. And the coach of the current Euroleague champion, Ergin Ataman, has already publicly surrendered…

At this moment, Armani is leading convincingly against Bayern and in case of victory, he will also have a score of 14-16 and it seems that Partizan should not think too much about him either. The black and whites don’t need to watch anyone, because in the most important phase of the season they reached great form and showed that they are ready for the playoffs this season, and apparently – for something more!

If Partizan plays at the same level next week, they will play for the best possible placement in the last two rounds before the start of the playoffs. In those matches, the black and whites will play against Monaco away and Panathinaikos at home.

