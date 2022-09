Negative start in Europe with most of the European indices starting the midweek session in the name of negativity after the release of yesterday’s pessimistic American inflation data. The Eurostoxx 50 index starts the session with a drop of 0.41%, while our Ftse Mib is currently at 22,280 greased with a drop of 0.10%.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread starts trading at 228 basis points.