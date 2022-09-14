NUR SULTAN – Only a couple of chairs divide Pope francesco dal Russian Metropolitan Antonio, but the real distance, as measured by words, is much larger. TO Nur Sultanfuturistic capital of Kazakhstan, over eighty world leaders of various religions gather. Periodic appointment that wants to testify to the possibility of dialogue and brotherhood beyond differences, but the war of Vladimir Putin has created a groove that is difficult to heal.
