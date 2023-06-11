Neighbor’s tree branches cross the border: here’s what you can do

Neighbor’s tree branches cross the border: can you prune without permission? Here’s what the law says

Neighborhood problems, you know, are one of the reasons for clash more common in disputes between condominiums. Among the key cases we have: music that is too loud, rubbish out of place, renovation work to be started or simply irhooks of a tree that cross a property line. In the latter case what to do? Is it possible to prune them without permission, to intervene without warning? The law is clear: here’s what you can and can’t do.

Subscribe to the newsletter

