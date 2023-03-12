You will have to do without these drugs until the middle of the year More than a thousand medicines are currently missing in Switzerland – a record. Consumers will have to wait months for certain products. Heart patients or epileptics also face problems. You can see which medications are currently missing in our list.

Not available everywhere: medicines like Neocitran. Bild: Anthony Anex / KEYSTONE

The disappointment was evident in the woman who was looking for a remedy for her flu in a Zurich pharmacy on Saturday. The drug Neocitran she wanted was no longer available, the pharmacist told her. That won’t change any time soon.